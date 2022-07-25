WALLBURG — Edna Imogene Bartley Smith (Jean), 83, of Old Thomasville Rd. went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, July 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Jean was born July 24, 1939 in Surry County, daughter of James Isom Bartley and Tamsey Ennis Todd Bartley. Jean married James Rufus Smith on Nov. 23, 1955.
Jean ran Shady Grove Beauty Salon in Wallburg for 45 years and was a member of Wallburg Baptist Church. She enjoyed square dancing and playing cards but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, her parents and eight siblings.
Surviving, her best friend, Jack Merrill, her children, Terri Howard (Tony), Linda Atkins (Carl), Ricky Gobble (Kay). Grandchildren, Jennifer Boeyinga, Felecia Motsinger (Zac), Jamie Doty (Sid), Staci LaHayne (Thomas), Justin Smith, Erika Small (Shannon), Stacy Potts (Sarah), Mary Tate (Robby), Zachary Howard, Lindsay Willard (Tony) and twenty-one great grandchildren. Brother, John Bartley and Sisters, Ruby Broadway and Alice Spivey.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Wallburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Roy Cantrell officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The body will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg) 10301 N.NC HWY 109 Winston Salem until placed in the church 30 minutes before the service. The family will be at the funeral home Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 6 — 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Medi Home Hospice of Davidson County. Hospice Care Charity Medical Services of America — 317 S. Talbert Blvd. Lexington, NC 27292 or Wallburg Baptist Church, P.O. Box 595 Wallburg, NC 27273.
