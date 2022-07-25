HPTNWS- 7-26-22 SMITH, JEAN.jpg

WALLBURG — Edna Imogene Bartley Smith (Jean), 83, of Old Thomasville Rd. went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, July 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Jean was born July 24, 1939 in Surry County, daughter of James Isom Bartley and Tamsey Ennis Todd Bartley. Jean married James Rufus Smith on Nov. 23, 1955.

Jean ran Shady Grove Beauty Salon in Wallburg for 45 years and was a member of Wallburg Baptist Church. She enjoyed square dancing and playing cards but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

