HIGH POINT — Jean Rackley Peedin, 81, of High Point passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.

Born July 17, 1941, in Goldsboro, she was a daughter of the late Monroe Rackley and the late Maggie Sykes Rackley. Jean retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture and was a member of Life Community Church.