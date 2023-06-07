HIGH POINT — Jean Rackley Peedin, 81, of High Point passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
Born July 17, 1941, in Goldsboro, she was a daughter of the late Monroe Rackley and the late Maggie Sykes Rackley. Jean retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture and was a member of Life Community Church.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Vance Peedin of the home; daughters, Betsy (Eddie) Trexler of Jamestown, and Angie (Randy) Barnett of Salisbury; brothers, James (Rose) Rackley of Smithfield, and Robert (Vicky) Rackley of Goldsboro; sisters, Ann (Jesse) Aycock of Raleigh, and Cathy (Roy) Batten of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Sorrell, Jonathan (Ashton) Trexler, Grant (Samantha) Trexler, Andrew (Hallie) Barnett, Victoria (Nate) Bryant, Stephanie (Ryan) Robinson, Van (Taylor) Peedin III, and Vicky (Robert) Swann; and
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Vance Peedin Jr.; infant grandson, Ryan Andrew Barnett; one brother, Bill (Peggie) Rackley, and one sister, Ellen (Ray) Little.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Pat Ray officiating. Burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.