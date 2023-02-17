HPTNWS- 2-18-23 GOODING, JEAN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Jean Harriet Locke Gooding, 90, died peacefully Feb. 14, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.

She was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Shiocton, Wisconsin, a daughter of Royce and Elma Locke, who preceded her in death. In 1953, she married James Thomas Gooding, who also preceded her in death.

