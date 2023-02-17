HIGH POINT — Jean Harriet Locke Gooding, 90, died peacefully Feb. 14, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.
She was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Shiocton, Wisconsin, a daughter of Royce and Elma Locke, who preceded her in death. In 1953, she married James Thomas Gooding, who also preceded her in death.
In her early years, Jean worked as a model, appearing in national and local publications. After her children were born, she spent her time as a homemaker and active community volunteer. She was a longtime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served in a wide variety of roles, including as a leader in the high school youth program.
Jean enjoyed golf, bridge and cheering for the UNC Tar Heels. Most of all, she was devoted to her family. Her favorite times were with Tom, her beloved husband. During their 62-year marriage, the two traveled to all 50 states and all seven continents. She treasured time with her four children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren – especially during the annual Christmas get-together.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Gooding Mills (Hugh) of Ararat, NC, and Linda Gooding Watlington (Stuart) of Yanceyville, NC; two sons, James Thomas Gooding Jr. (Karen) of High Point, NC, and David Royce Gooding (Sarah) of Rocky Mount, NC; eight grandchildren, Sarah Mills Terrell (Ryan), Laura Mills, Kate Watlington Johnson (Kendall), John Watlington, Elizabeth Gooding, Thomas Gooding, Michael Gooding and Mark Gooding; and four great-grandchildren, Reese Terrell, Connor Hall-Mills, Hugo Johnson and Daria Johnson. She also is survived by her sister Joan Locke Miller. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Locke Johnson.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Community Clinic of High Point, 779 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27262; High Point Regional Health Foundation, Attn: LoveLine, P.O. Box HP-5, High Point, NC 27261; or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
