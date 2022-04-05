ARCHDALE — Mrs. Jean Humphrey Presswood, 82, resident of Archdale, died April 3, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 27, 1939 in Robeson County, NC, a daughter to Eugene H. and Eva Fern Dunn Humphrey. As a longtime resident of this area, she worked at Archdale Family Practice over 25 years where she loved helping patients and being with her co-workers. She also attended Archdale United Methodist Church and was a member and former secretary of the Friendship Sunday School Class. Jean enjoyed traveling and was an avid craft maker. Especially, she loved spending time with her friends and grandchildren post retirement.
On Feb. 7, 1958, she married Hubert “Hugh” Presswood who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is her daughter, Carol Marchionda and husband John of Huntersville; sister, Kay Powers of Lumberton; brother, James Nash Humphrey of Wilmington; granddaughter, Pamela Rhyne of Winston-Salem; grandson, John Cole Marchionda of Huntersville; son-in-law, Jim Rhyne of Winston-Salem; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Rhyne, in 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Archdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Allan Van Meter officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. -12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Archdale United Methodist Church at 11543 N. Main St. Archdale, NC 27263.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
