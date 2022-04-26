TRINITY – Norma Jean Floyd, 85, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Jean was born May 16, 1936, in Trinity and was the daughter of the late Cicero and Lula Williams Floyd. Jean worked as an expediter with Slane Hosiery Mill for 53 years and was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Floyd, Ruth Royals, Helen Robbins and Kathleen Hill; and four brothers, Paul Floyd, Cicero “Ham” Floyd, Howard Floyd and Charlie “Beeson” Floyd.
Jean is survived by her son, Thomas “Tom” Floyd of Trinity; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Brower of Asheboro; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside service celebrating Jean’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Hopewell United Methodist Church Columbarium with Pastor Josh Barnes officiating.
The family will speak with friends immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Jean’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Floyd family.
