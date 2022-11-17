HPTNWS- 11-18-22 BROWN, JEAN.jpg

HIGH POINT— Jean Ann Brown, a long-time resident of High Point, NC passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022 at the Hospice Facility in High Point.

Jean Ann was preceded in death by her parents John Elihu Crider and Jean Barclift Crider, by her brother John Elihu Crider Jr., by her daughter Ashley Mills and by her daughter in law Page Williams Jones.

