HIGH POINT— Jean Ann Brown, a long-time resident of High Point, NC passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022 at the Hospice Facility in High Point.
Jean Ann was preceded in death by her parents John Elihu Crider and Jean Barclift Crider, by her brother John Elihu Crider Jr., by her daughter Ashley Mills and by her daughter in law Page Williams Jones.
Left to treasure her memories are her husband of 51 years Carroll Thomas Brown, her two daughters Christina Brown Staylor and Lee Ann Cordes (Art) and her son John Edward Jones. Jean Ann’s loving sisters are Mary Bawden (Pat) and Bama Saltzman (Paul) and her loving brother is Kevin Crider (Kathy). She is also survived by her sister in law Kathy Crider. Her grandchildren are granddaughters Alex Bolton (Ros), Kyra Selph (Ryan), Sydney Jones (Arjun), Keri Jones, Evelyn Staylor and Lily Staylor. Her grandson is Declan McCann. Her great grandchildren are Bryant Selph, Kenna Selph, Stafford Bolton and Conrad Bolton.
Jean Ann’s life will be celebrated at a family service in Mississippi on the family farm gravesite where she will be buried alongside her mother Jean and daughter Ashley. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any memorials or donations in Jean Ann’s name be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point, NC to the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.