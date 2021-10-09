THOMASVILLE — JB Dockery, 86, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Thomasville Medical Center.
JB was born November 29, 1934, in Murphy, NC, a son of Bob and Artie Worley Dockery. JB was a good, simple man who loved nature and animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Paul Self.
Surviving are two sisters, Pauline D. Self and Wila Mae Johnson; a brother, David Dockery; a niece, Linda Smith and her husband Roy and two nephews, David Self and his wife Cynthia and Ronnie Self and his wife Diane and other nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrest
davisthomasville.com for the Dockery family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.