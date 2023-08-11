HPTNWS- 8-12-23 ROBINSON, JAYDEN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Jayden Tyree Robinson was born in High Point, NC on Sept. 21, 2005 to Dinita Dickens Robinson and Harold Robinson. Jayden slept away at home on Tuesday morning after coming from the emergency room.

Jayden loved playing video games and watching movies. He also enjoyed fishing and swimming. He was a quiet and meek person and enjoyed spending time with his brothers, Joshua and Kentrell who were not just his brothers, but his friends as well. Jayden enjoyed helping others and he was very respectful and polite. When he was young, he loved to sing “I Give Myself Away” by William McDowell. He said that was his favorite song.