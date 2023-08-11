HIGH POINT — Jayden Tyree Robinson was born in High Point, NC on Sept. 21, 2005 to Dinita Dickens Robinson and Harold Robinson. Jayden slept away at home on Tuesday morning after coming from the emergency room.
Jayden loved playing video games and watching movies. He also enjoyed fishing and swimming. He was a quiet and meek person and enjoyed spending time with his brothers, Joshua and Kentrell who were not just his brothers, but his friends as well. Jayden enjoyed helping others and he was very respectful and polite. When he was young, he loved to sing “I Give Myself Away” by William McDowell. He said that was his favorite song.
Jayden was one of the most selfless and caring young people you would ever meet. He attended North Carolina Public Schools until he reached the 11th grade, at which time he was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the age of 17. His grace showed many people what it means to suffer well. Although he was the one with the disease, limitations and pain, he constantly checked on other people to see how we were doing. He endured his suffering with grace without any major complaints.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother, Dinita Dickens; father, Harold Robinson; 13 siblings, ShaRonda, Kingston, Antwain, LaTonya, LaTasha, Leslie, Jermaine, Tavist, Joshua, Denee, Desmond, Kentrell and DeTrea, grandmothers, Ronda Hamilton and Flora Stanback; grandfathers, Terry Hamilton and Gregory Dickens; great grandmother, Catherine Finnell, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, a special friend, Journal McKinney, and other friends who all loved him dearly.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
