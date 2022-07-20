ARCHDALE — James “Jay” Curtis Craddock, 77, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1945, in Lawsonville, North Carolina, and was the son of the late Oscar and Kathy Craddock. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired supervisor in the freight industry. Jay was an active member of Glenola Baptist Church where he had served on various committees, was a former deacon, Sunday school teacher of the Bethany Class and a member of the church choir. He also had served as grounds keeper and church custodian, was a former youth director and worked with AWANA as a teacher. He also was active in selling Bob Timberlake pictures at festivals with his best friend, Wayne Gray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Wyonnie Killingsworth and Nancy Coats.
Jay is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynne Nalley Craddock, whom he married on March 29, 1970; and daughter, Brandi Craddock (fiancé, Jay Carman).
Funeral service celebrating Jay’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Glenola Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Steen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship immediately following the committal service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Jay’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Glenola Baptist Church, 8330 US Highway 311, Archdale, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Craddock family.
