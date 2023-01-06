THOMASVILLE — Mr. Jason Glenn Hill, 56, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on March 29, 1966 in Thomasville to LaVerne Jarrett Hill and J.C. Hill. Jason was owner and operator of Saturday Night Special car detailing for several years. In his spare time, he enjoyed spontaneous road trips and riding his motorcycle. Jason is preceded in death by his mother, LaVerne Jarrett Hill, and several other family members.
Surviving is his father, J.C. Hill; two sons, Zane G. Hill and Ian T. Hill; two brothers, Jerry A. Hill and Jon W. Hill and wife Tia; two aunts, Hazel Alcon and husband W.A. and Barbara Rider; one uncle, Jimmy Jarrett and wife Cathy; special friends, Sue Crouch, Tina Hayes, and Keith Ridge; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
