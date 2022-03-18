TRINITY — Jason Neal Clark, 26, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1995, in Guilford County, a son of Edwin and Melody Evans Clark. A resident of this area all his life, Jason was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed arts and crafts, but his true love and passion was spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving son, grandson, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Wade and Peggy Clark; his maternal grandfather, Bill Woodruff and his uncle, Michael Clark.
He is survived by his parents; Edwin and Melody Evans Clark; his brother, Travis Holdren and his wife, LeAnne; his sister, Kristina Clark and his maternal grandmother, Doris Woodruff. Also surviving are his nieces, Harmony, Sawyer and Tatum.
A service to celebrate Jason’s life will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 6 p.m., from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale with Pastor Roger Carmichael officiating. His family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials in Jason’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation — North Carolina, 413 Six Forks Road, Suite 255 Raleigh, NC 27615.
