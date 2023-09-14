VIENNA, VA — Janita Hayworth Eldridge died peacefully Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, after complications of heart failure.
She was a longtime resident of Vienna, Virginia, who moved from Davidson County, North Carolina, to Arlington, Virginia, in 1980. Janita was born April 22, 1949, to the late June Newton Hayworth and Johnie Harrison Hayworth of (Route 2) Wallburg-High Point Road. She graduated from Wallburg Elementary School and Ledford High School, attended Greensboro College, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from High Point College and received a Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she later taught classes.
Janita was an impressive artist and a fervent lover of animals, wild and domestic. Despite her many health problems, she was a kind, generous and outgoing person who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim Eldridge, a retired network TV news producer; a foster sister, Shirley Duncan, of Macon, Georgia; mother-in-law, Lillie Mae Eldridge; in-laws, Rachel and Phillip Dedmon of High Point, and Rick and Susan Eldridge of Salisbury; two nephews and 12 cousins in North Carolina.
Friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Janita’s life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point (1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina). A visitation with the family will precede the service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
For those who prefer, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the World Wildlife Fund, Fund for Animals, ASPCA, or the donation of animal books to a local library.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Eldridge family.
