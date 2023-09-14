VIENNA, VA — Janita Hayworth Eldridge died peacefully Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, after complications of heart failure.

She was a longtime resident of Vienna, Virginia, who moved from Davidson County, North Carolina, to Arlington, Virginia, in 1980. Janita was born April 22, 1949, to the late June Newton Hayworth and Johnie Harrison Hayworth of (Route 2) Wallburg-High Point Road. She graduated from Wallburg Elementary School and Ledford High School, attended Greensboro College, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from High Point College and received a Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she later taught classes.