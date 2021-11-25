HIGH POINT – Janie T. Carroll, age 90, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Nov. 22, 2021. She was born July 12, 1931, to the late Ralph and Winifred Thornton of High Point. As a child she helped her mother care for hundreds of foster children during the war, several of whom were welcomed into the family through adoption. This led to a lifetime of love for children and what gave her the greatest joy in life. Janie graduated from Jamestown High School and attended Greensboro Women's College (now UNC-G) for a year before marrying her childhood sweetheart, John William "Bill" Carroll, on Sept. 2, 1950.
Janie devoted much of her early years to raising her family, but she spent most of her working years with Guilford County in the Clerk of Superior Court's office. Most of that time was as a Civil Magistrate. She ruled from the bench in a fair and just manner, but her most cherished role was serving as the officiant to the marriage of thousands of couples. She always made it clear up front to those who would seek her services that she would follow the traditional Quaker marriage ceremony, so if they wanted a quick wedding, they might want to go somewhere else. She retired from government service and spent the next chapter of her life traveling with her husband.
Besides traveling, Bill and Janie loved to square dance, dress alike, and play with their dachshund Rosie. They loved spending time with all of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill and Janie also loved the beach, but their main love was for Deep River Friends Meeting and its music program. Janie was the pianist/organist and Bill was the choir director for many, many years. Janie also played for the Deep River Men's Chorus. She was very active in USFW and Quaker Women, passing her finishing touches of chicken pie baking on to her daughters and granddaughters.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Steven and Billy Thornton, sisters Elizabeth Caughron and Dolly Dewar; son-in-law Wayne Odell Smith, and the love of her life, her husband Bill. She leaves behind her four children: Joyce C. lngold (Gary), Alice L. Carroll (BFF Jane Stout), Susan C. Jones (Randy), and John W. Carroll Jr. (Randy Harris); seven grandchildren: David Smith (Tonya), Jeffrey Jones (Candice), Leslie Griffin (Keith), Jennifer Jones-Ulmer (TJ), Leah Thomas (Cameron), Jessica Christy (Matthew), and Phillip lngold (Billie); and 20 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Addie, Tristan, Emily, Anna Reese, Jack, Hayden, Olivia, Riley, Luke, Jason, Lillian, Logan, Chet, Reagan, Damien, Corey, Gracie, Hunter, and Alex. She also leaves behind a sister, Shirley T. Garis, sister-in-law Lura Jane Southard, and brother-in-law Felix A. Carroll.
The family wishes to acknowledge the love, care, and support she and we received over the past eight years. Thank you to AuthoraCare Hospice for their support these past five months. And a special word of thanks and gratitude go to the staff of Friends Homes at Guilford. Mommy "adopted" many more children during her time there in Frye Hall and Whittier Center. Her life was enriched and made better by your love for her and we will always be grateful.
A celebration of Janie's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, al Deep River Friends Meeting on Wendover Ave in High Point. We ask that you please wear a mask while inside the meeting room. A singalong of Christmas carols (her favorite) will begin at 1:30 and all are welcome to join us at any point during that time as you feel comfortable. Then at 2 we will move into a remembrance of her life, which will be followed by burial at the cemetery. Following the service, the family will greet visitors and receive condolences in the fellowship hall of the meeting.
ln lieu of flowers, consider making donations to Deep River Friends Meeting, Friends Homes lnc., The American Cancer Society Relay for Life, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.