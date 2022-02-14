HIGH POINT – Mrs. Janie Dixon Mitchell, 87, a lifelong resident of High Point, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at River Landing Skilled Nursing facility. She was a long-time resident of Fairlane Road and for the last 15 years lived at River Landing in Colfax, NC.
Mrs. Mitchell was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Guilford County, to the late Avis Stewart Dixon and Henry Dixon. She was a graduate of Hasty High School and a lifelong member of Hayworth Wesleyan Methodist Church in High Point. In recent years she had joined Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, where her daughter Monty, and brother Bobby, also attend.
On Dec. 12, 1952, she married Jack Monroe Mitchell, who preceded her in death in February 1985. Mrs. Mitchell was a homemaker and community volunteer for most of her adult life, working part-time in her golden years at the Roy B. Culler Senior Center and in customer service at Dillard’s Department Store at Oak Hollow Mall.
Survivors include two daughters, Monty Mitchell Cheek and her husband, Jim Cheek, of High Point, and Susan Mitchell Payne and her husband, Jeff Payne, of Greensboro; as well as three grandchildren – all of whom she was especially proud – Kelly Michelle Cheek, of Burlington, NC, Heather Cheek Gray, of High Point, NC, and Corey Dylan Payne and wife Alicia, of Wake Forest, NC. Also surviving are a multitude of in-laws, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and enjoyed getting to know immensely over the years.
A private graveside service and burial will be held at Floral Garden Cemetery in High Point. Due to COVID, a casual Celebration of Life will be delayed until a more appropriate time.
The family would like to thank the staff at River Landing for the thoughtful and gentle care they bestowed upon our mother and to thank all the residents for the companionship they provided to her. She loved to play tambourine in the River Landing Band and relished the friendships she forged and the road trips she took with the band near and far.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made in Janie’s honor to River Landing Foundation. Checks may be mailed to Lisa Waite, c/o River Landing at Sandy Ridge, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, N.C. 27235. Please note on your check “In Memory of Janie Mitchell” to allow the family to acknowledge your thoughtfulness.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family on Janie’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service is serving the family.
