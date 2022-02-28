HIGH POINT — Janice Nesbitt Camp made her transition from this life-to-life eternal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1956, in High Point, NC. Janice was the knee baby of seven children born to the late Hasker Lee Nesbitt Sr. and Eloise Robbins Nesbitt.
Surviving relatives whose lives were enriched by her presence include her son, Bryant O’Keith Nesbitt. of High Point, NC; sisters, Harriett Nicholson (Larry) of Simpsonville, SC, and Joyce McBride (Sheron) of High Point, NC.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 2, at 12:30 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 12:30 p.m. Mrs. Camp may be viewed on today at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel from 4 until 7 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Camp family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
