Janice Myers

THOMASVILLE — Janice Hallford Myers, of the Fair Grove area in Thomasville, entered fully into the presence of The Lord on Thursday, December 2nd , at the Hospice Home of High Point. Born July 17, 1960 in Fort Wayne, IN, she was the second of three children born to Otis William Hallford and Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson Hallford. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, father-in-law Louis “Wade” Myers, mother-in-law Louise Myers and her oldest brother, William “Bill” Hallford.
Surviving her memory are husband, Alvin Myers, and son, Andrew Myers, brother-in-law Terry Myers, brother Timothy Hallford, niece Ashley Hallford Seidner and her husband Micah, grandnieces Quinn and Vivian Seinder, niece Emily Hallford, nephew Devin Hallford, special cousin Jan Spears, many more extended family members, and a multitude of many loving friends.
Growing up in Fort Wayne, Janice was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, and graduate of Northside High School. She obtained her BSW at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. Upon graduation, she began a career as a traveling Assisted Living Administrator. Later, she had a 15+ year career as a case social worker at High Point Regional Health until she was no longer able to work due to her health.
Janice loved healthcare, so through dogged determination and the desire to do the right thing, she worked tirelessly to ensure all her cases received the best care possible, no matter how many extra unpaid overtime hours or off the clock phone calls it took.
Janice actively participated in Bible Study Fellowship, was a member of Community Bible Church of High Point, and supported many various Christian based organizations. She loved to study the Bible at home and through BSF classes, serve others whenever she could, spend time with her friends, and time at home with her family.
The family would like to extend its thanks to all the caring staff of the Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Regional, Hospice of the Piedmont, Hospice Home at High Point, and the many gracious people that helped in so many ways through Janice’s battle with cancer. Janice was very brave and strong, and very thankful that the Lord, her family, and friends were always with her. Our great sorrow validates our love for her as a wife, mother, and friend.
The family will receive friends at J.C. Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28th. The funeral will be held at Community Bible Church in High Point on Thursday, December 29th at 1:00 PM with Pastor Aaron Martin officiating. Immediately after the service, there will be a procession from Community Bible Church to Pleasant Hill UMC in Thomasville for a graveside service and committal with Reverend Carter Ferguson officiating.
Flowers and Tributes may be directed to J.C. Green and Sons. Memorial funds in her honor may be given to the Pleasant Hill UMC “Memorial Association” c/o Sara Messer 1959 Kennedy Farm Road North, Thomasville 27360 and/or Hospice of the Piedmont 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
