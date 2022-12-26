Janice Myers

THOMASVILLE — Janice Hallford Myers, of the Fair Grove area in Thomasville, entered fully into the presence of The Lord on Thursday, December 2nd , at the Hospice Home of High Point. Born July 17, 1960 in Fort Wayne, IN, she was the second of three children born to Otis William Hallford and Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson Hallford. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, father-in-law Louis “Wade” Myers, mother-in-law Louise Myers and her oldest brother, William “Bill” Hallford.

Surviving her memory are husband, Alvin Myers, and son, Andrew Myers, brother-in-law Terry Myers, brother Timothy Hallford, niece Ashley Hallford Seidner and her husband Micah, grandnieces Quinn and Vivian Seinder, niece Emily Hallford, nephew Devin Hallford, special cousin Jan Spears, many more extended family members, and a multitude of many loving friends.

