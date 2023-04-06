HPTNWS- 4-7-23 HITCH, JANICE.jpg

WINSTON-SALEM — Janice Matthews Smith Hitch died April 2, 2023 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital. She was 82.

She was born May 13, 1940 in Forsyth County to the late Gray Matthews and Pearl White Matthews. She grew up in Davie County, graduated from Davie County High School and completed the Commercial Course at Women's College (now UNC-Greensboro). She married the late Donald Smith of Mocksville NC, and they adopted a daughter, Tiffany Jan Smith.

Trending Videos