WINSTON-SALEM — Janice Matthews Smith Hitch died April 2, 2023 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital. She was 82.
She was born May 13, 1940 in Forsyth County to the late Gray Matthews and Pearl White Matthews. She grew up in Davie County, graduated from Davie County High School and completed the Commercial Course at Women's College (now UNC-Greensboro). She married the late Donald Smith of Mocksville NC, and they adopted a daughter, Tiffany Jan Smith.
She worked for Piedmont Federal Savings and Loan in her early years. Later she became an agent with Allstate Insurance and became a Certified Life Underwriter. Jan was the first female insurance Agent in North Carolina. She won numerous awards for her excellent service. She was on an Allstate Awards Convention trip to Canada when she met her second husband Carroll Hitch. She and Mr. Hitch owned and operated an Allstate Agency in Maryland for many years.
During her life Ms. Hitch was active in community, civic, and church events, she always seemed to have high energy and on the go. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point. She was known for her creativity, generosity, and enthusiasm. Jan loved collecting owl and angel figurines, gardening and arranging flowers. She was always ready to help someone in need. She especially enjoyed observing the various seasons and holidays and entertaining family and friends in her home. She was an excellent cook.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Tiffany Vandall, granddaughter Amber Vandall and Neil Tinkham, a great grandson Wyatt Tinkham of Greenville, NC; grandson Austin Vandall and Haley Willard of Mocksville. She is also survived by her brother Mitchell Matthews and his wife Peggy of Greensboro NC, nephew Paul Matthews and Carlos Rodriguez of Burke Va. and niece Vanessa Matthews of Greensboro. Ms. Hitch loved time with her family and especially doted on her great grandson Wyatt.
Ms. Hitch donated her body to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical School.
In celebration of Jan's life, a memorial will occur April 15, 2023 between the hours of
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Green Meadows Baptist Church, 1646 NC 801, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
