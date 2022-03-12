HIGH POINT — Janice Blair Loggins, 80, of High Point, entered her eternal home on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the home of her son and caregiver Rusty L. Loggins and wife Michelle.
Born September 14, 1941, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Jay Elwood Blair and the late Ruth Hill Blair. She was a graduate of Ledford High School and was a skilled student athlete on the women’s basketball team while at Ledford. Janice was proud of her quaker heritage and will be laid to rest with many of her relatives including her parents and grandparents. She married the love of her life William “Dale” Loggins on June 9, 1958, they spent 62 wonderful years together before his passing on February 23, 2020. Janice lived for many years in the community of Summerville, South Carolina before moving back to the High Point, NC area. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Janice loved deeply, and always put others before herself.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rusty L. Loggins (Michelle) of the home, Steve Loggins (Karen) of Summerville, SC; daughters, Kim Watson (Jimmy), Janet (Chi-Chi) Brown (Billy), Wendi Loggins all of Summerville, SC, and Terri Vryenhoek (Doug) of Raleigh; sister, Carolyn Charles of High Point; thirteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Gilbert Blair; sister, Marion Pugh; and grandson, Reese Loggins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM — 8:00 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Wright Funerals-Cremations.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Brenners Children’s Hospital; or the Ronald McDonald House in Durham, NC.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is serving the Loggins family.
