HIGH POINT — Janice Lankford Parker, 72, of High Point, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
