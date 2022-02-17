KERNERSVILLE — Janice Lenore Morgan Ellerbe (“Jan” as she was affectionately called by everyone) was the seventh of 11 children born on Oct. 4, 1957, to the late William Henry (Joe) Morgan Sr., and Mozell Hartsfield Morgan. Janice passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Janice graduated from Lucy C. Ragsdale High School, Class of 1976. She was employed with Alma Desk for eight years and Polo Ralph Lauren for ten years; but her love and passion were always for children. She received her Family Support Credentials from Duke University in April of 2001.
At the time of her passing, she was employed with First Christian Church of Kernersville as a First Grade Teacher.
Janice was ordained as a minister in New Beginnings Full Gospel Ministry on Feb.12, 2012.
Janice leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband, Overseer Michael Ellerbe of the home; two daughters, Yokeisha Colvin of High Point, NC, and Chiquita Ellerbe of Kernersville, NC; two sons, Jamian Maurice Morgan (Tamika) of Raleigh, NC and Michael McQueen of High Point, NC; eight grandchildren, Kyahna, D’Miya, Diante, Michael Jr (MJ), Cameron, Samara, Ava, and Jamison; four brothers, William Morgan Jr. (Linda), Keith Morgan, Donald Morgan, Dennis Morgan all of High Point, NC; six sisters, Judy Waden (Henry — deceased), Frances McArthur (Johnny — deceased); Nancy Morgan, Iris Cole, Angela Morgan, Mary Chadmon (Frank), all of High Point, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Word of Life Tabernacle. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
