RALEIGH — Janice Dickens Poole parted from this life to be with her Savior on Jan. 31, 2023. She was a daughter of the late Stuart Vernon Dickens and Dorothy Craver Dickens of Thomasville, NC.
Janice worked for North State Telephone in Thomasville, and for many years at Exide Electronics and at Hudson Belk in Raleigh, where she was the PBX Supervisor. She was a member of Unity Methodist Church in Thomasville during her formative years, where she was involved in MYF, and later a longtime member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. Janice attended Thomasville High School, where she was a cheerleader, member of the Bible Club, Glee Club, Secretarial Club, Sportsmanship Club, and Tri-Hi-Y.
