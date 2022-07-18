ARCHDALE — Janice, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, family member and friend, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at home.
She was born August 9, 1935 to Melvin and Virginia Robinson Burch in Pulaski, TN. She graduated from Cornersville High School in Cornersville, TN and Draughon’s Business School in Nashville, TN. She met Branson Crotts while he served in the United States Marine Corps. They were married on Dec. 24, 1954 after his enlistment period ended. They moved to North Carolina after their marriage. They had two children, Diane and James (Jimmy). She retired as a secretary, having worked in the furniture industry.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister (Thelma June Burch) and brother (James Melvin Burch Jr.).
She is survived by her husband, Branson Crotts of the home; daughter, Diane Parks (Larry) of Lexington, NC; son, Jimmy Crotts (Wanda) of Trinity, NC; grandson, Daniel Crotts of Archdale, NC; granddaughter, Jessica Walser (Stephen) of Jamestown, NC; sister, Beverely Young (Marc) of Cedar Hill, TX; sisters-in-law, Wanda Burch of Cornersville, TN, Ruth Haynes and Cherry Crotts, both of Archdale, NC. She is survived by many other family members and friends.
Visitation service will be held at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, NC on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. Pastor John Sides will officiate. Interment will be at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point following the service.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Oak Hill Friends Meeting 2001 Westchester Dr.
High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be made on Janice’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.