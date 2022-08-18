HIGH POINT — With heavy hearts, we share the sudden loss of Janet Stone Clayton, 72 a resident of Welcome, North Carolina. Janet was taken from us far too soon on August 14, 2022.
Born June 25, 1950, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert K Stone and Mavis A. Stone. Janet’s family settled in High Point when she was 6 years old. She graduated from High Point Central High School, Class of 1968, and was married to Roger Wayne Clayton that same year.
While working as a secretary for several years, she ultimately found her home at Williard-Stewart Inc., working as the office manager for Coy Williard and Jim Stewart for over 40 years, until her passing.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Wayne Clayton.
Janet is survived by her brother Larry Gilbert Stone and wife Tammy Self of Navarro, Florida, daughter Stacie Clayton Stewart, husband James Carl Stewart Jr., and granddaughters Leah Marie Stewart and Abby Lane Stewart of Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Janet had a boundless love, compassion, and empathy for all those she met in life, family, or colleagues alike. The loss of her presence in our daily lives is enormous now and will remain so forever.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 22 at 11 a.m. at English Road Baptist Church in High Point, North Carolina. Visitation begins one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Floral Garden Memorial Park immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the North Davidson Veterinary Hospital
(P.O. Box 599 Welcome, NC 27374) in memory of Janet Clayton.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
