HIGH POINT — With heavy hearts, we share the sudden loss of Janet Stone Clayton, 72 a resident of Welcome, North Carolina. Janet was taken from us far too soon on August 14, 2022.

Born June 25, 1950, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert K Stone and Mavis A. Stone. Janet’s family settled in High Point when she was 6 years old. She graduated from High Point Central High School, Class of 1968, and was married to Roger Wayne Clayton that same year.

