SARASOTA — Janet Russell Clark of Sarasota Florida passed away peacefully on March 5, at Sunnyside Health Center. She was the daughter of John and Effie Russell. Janet was an educator, attended Salem College and earned degrees from High Point University, University of NC, and Teachers College at Columbia University NY. She was a lifelong Presbyterian. A member of the first Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, she served as a deacon, educator, and leader of the Stephen Ministries program. Janet was a sustaining member of the Junior League and Colonial Dames of America. Janet is survived by step son, Peter (Gail) Clark; sister, Ellen Millar; nieces, Anne (Mike) Pfeffer, Susan (Mike) Helton, Cameron Millar; and other family members. Janet was predeceased by her husband, George Clark and his son, Jeffery. The family is grateful for the loving care by her friend and caregiver Rose Kurtz. They are also appreciative of the many kind and thoughtful acts by the staff at Sunnyside Health Center and Tidewell Hospice. Memorial Service will be May 12 at 11, to be held at Sunnyside Chapel 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota.
