SOPHIA — Janet Julet Huffman “Judy” Suttles, 77, of Sophia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Floral Garden Park.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
