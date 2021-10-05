HIGH POINT — Mrs. Janet Golden-Staton, 61, peacefully entered her eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. She was born in Welch, WV on March 21, 1960, to the late Mary Johnson-Golden and Jack Golden Sr. She was also preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Dennie and Johnny Robinson; twin brothers, Rickey and Jimmy Golden; one nephew; one brother-in-law.
Janet attended the public schools of McDowell County, where she graduated from Big Creek High School. She relocated to Tampa, FL for two years, then afterwards to High Point, NC. She was employed with Pennybyrn at Maryfield, where she was a loving and devoted CNA, as well as the activity director for 35 years.
Janet was a gifted singer and basketball player. She sang around the house often. Janet enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. She was a former member of Resurrection Christian Center.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving husband, Armond Staton of the home; her only daughter, Joy Staton; four grandchildren, David, Ethen, Ja’lil and on the way baby Johnathan; one brother, Jack Golden Jr.; four sisters, Estelle Dills, Mary Estep, Juanita Barber, and Tammy Everhart; four sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; five nieces; seven nephews; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Deskins Cemetery, Atwell, WV. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
