HPTNWS- 7-30-22 COWARD, JANET.jpg

CONCORD — Janet Crowe Coward, 83, originally from Concord, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her home at River Landing in Colfax.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11 at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, Concord. Burial will be at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis.

Trending Videos