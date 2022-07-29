CONCORD — Janet Crowe Coward, 83, originally from Concord, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her home at River Landing in Colfax.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11 at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, Concord. Burial will be at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis.
Born April 26, 1939, in Concord, she was a daughter of the late Hugh and Edith Crowe. She attended Western Carolina University and started her career with Douglas Aircraft in Charlotte, then transferred to the corporate office of McDonnell Douglas in Washington, D.C. Janet worked for top executives and planned video conference meetings across the country. After 37 years of dedicated service, she retired and moved back to Concord in 1997 where she started her second career as a real estate broker with Allen Tate Realtors for over 15 years. She loved her community and was active in the Afton Village HOA and Forest Hill UMC. She enjoyed playing piano and handbells at church, gardening, and traveling.
Her husband Barnwell Edwin “Ed” Coward Jr. preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Niebauer, son-in-law Randy Niebauer, two grandchildren Emma Carlisle Niebauer and REN Niebauer of High Point, sister Trena Goodnight and brother-in-law Ed Goodnight of Concord.
Memorials can be made to Wesley Memorial UMC Youth Department, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
