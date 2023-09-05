HPTNWS- 9-6-23 SMITH, JANE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Jane White Smith, 91, of High Point, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Westchester Manor.

Born August 2, 1932, in Randolph County, she was a daughter of the late Edgar White and the late Lucille Payne White. Jane was a member at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church and a longtime employee of Twin Oaks Car Wash.