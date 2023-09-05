HIGH POINT — Jane White Smith, 91, of High Point, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Westchester Manor.
Born August 2, 1932, in Randolph County, she was a daughter of the late Edgar White and the late Lucille Payne White. Jane was a member at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church and a longtime employee of Twin Oaks Car Wash.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Smith (Jerry Odell) of High Point; daughters-in-law, Lori Smith of Kernersville, and Char-Lee Smith of Jamestown; brothers, Ed White and wife Joan of High Point, and Larry White and wife Suzi of Raleigh; brother-in-law, Irvin Avant of Trinity; grandchildren, Michele Smith, Ryan Smith, Jamie Asbill and husband David, Andy Smith, and Austin Smith; great-grandchildren, Aiden Smith, Keegan Smith, Cooper Asbill, and Jerzie Asbill; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Smith; sons, Craig Smith, Ronnie Smith, and Wayne Smith; daughter, Carol Smith Ussery; grandson, Tyler Smith; and great-grandson, P.J. Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Tim Webster officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Piedmont.
The family would like to thank Arlene Williams, Judy Bailey, Brenda Summey, Barbara Croker, Susan Vaughn, and the staff at 100th Hall of Westchester Manor for their kind and loving care.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.