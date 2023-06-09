JAMESTOWN — Jane Weston Oakley, 78 resident of Jamestown passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born a birthright Quaker on June 15, 1944 in the Deep River Community of Guilford County, a daughter of the late Rhonda Van Alton Weston, Sr. and Pauline Wall Weston. Jane moved to Jamestown in 1961 and graduated from Trinity High School in 1962. After graduation she worked for SC Johnson and Son Wax in High Point for many years and later became a homemaker and raised her family. Early in life she became the Jamestown registrar (Jam-1) for the Guilford County Board of Elections and later became Chief Judge for many years. Later she worked full time for the Board of Elections office in High Point, which was her passion. Jane retired due to health reasons. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by a daughter Lori Weston Oakley, two brothers Ronnie Weston Jr, Jimmy Weston and a sister Linda Weston Marsh.
Jane is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eddie Oakley of the home, son Travis Oakley (Meg Tysinger) of Jamestown and daughter Alicia Oakley Moore (Andy) of Jamestown. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Dayton Oakley, Weston Moore, Harrison Moore, Edward Moore, great grandson Breton Oakley and several special nieces and nephews.
