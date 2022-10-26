SHELBY— Jane Spangler Runyan, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 23, 2022.
A native of Shelby, North Carolina, she was born on Oct. 21, 1946. She was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm Eugene Spangler, of Shelby; her mother, Della Margaret Perry Spangler, of Shelby, and native of Creedmoor, North Carolina. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Eugene “Gene” Spangler, of Shelby, NC.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Larry Franklin Runyan; their son, John Franklin Runyan and wife Tonya Walters Runyan of High Point; their daughter, Amy Runyan Sweatt and husband, Scott Sweatt of Charlotte; five grandchildren, Chase Runyan and wife Anna of Winston-Salem, Nicholas Runyan of Charlotte, Katie Runyan of Denver, Colorado, Madison Sweatt of Charlotte and Tanner Sweatt of Charlotte; and sister-in-law, Patricia Drewry Spangler of Shelby.
Jane, along with her husband and children, joined Green Street Baptist Church in 1976 where Jane was an active member until her death. She is a former Sunday School teacher of adult ladies and 4 grade pupils. She was former WMU President, former teacher in the Amburn/Runyan Connection class, and served on various committees.
Jane graduated from Shelby High School in 1965 and from Guilford Community College in 1979 with an Associate in Applied Science degree.
Jane was employed by Green Street Baptist Church as the Pastor’s Administrative Assistant from 1979 until 1984. In 1986, she joined Andco Industries in Greensboro as Marketing Analyst and was promoted to Sales Representative. She was employed by Moser Mayer Sutphin Architects in Greensboro in 1989. Jane joined Kay Chemical (Ecolab) in 1997 as Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Sales, retiring in 2009.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the worship center at Green Street Baptist Church. The family requests that the Amburn/Geddie Connection Class sit together for the service.
The family will receive friends in the worship center foyer one hour prior to the service.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Green Street Baptist Church, 303 North Rotary Drive, High point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family with arrangements.
