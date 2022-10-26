HPTNWS- 10-27-22 RUNYAN, JANE.jpg

SHELBY— Jane Spangler Runyan, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 23, 2022.

A native of Shelby, North Carolina, she was born on Oct. 21, 1946. She was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm Eugene Spangler, of Shelby; her mother, Della Margaret Perry Spangler, of Shelby, and native of Creedmoor, North Carolina. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Eugene “Gene” Spangler, of Shelby, NC.

