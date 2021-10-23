SOPHIA — Jane Pendry, the matriarch of the Pendry family and longtime resident of Sophia, passed away in the loving care of her family, good friend Cindy Dotson, and Hospice of Randolph on Wednesday, October 20th after a battle with Cancer.
She was born on May 3, 1937, in High Point, a daughter of the late Walter and Lillie Mae Rich. She attended Ferndale High School and later worked for North State Telephone for more than 40 years. Jane loved hosting large family gatherings every holiday, and spending time going to the beach and mountains with her friends and family. Some of her favorite places were Myrtle Beach, Kiawah Island, Sunset Beach, Cancun, and Hawaii.
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death was her husband of 44 years, Dwight Pendry, her son, Scott Pendry, and two sisters, Rhoda Lawing and Kaye Harmon.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Deluca (David) and Christa Dickey (Alex); her brother, Everett Rich (Wanda); her sister, Gwyn Sechrest; her grandchildren, Audrey Stevenson (Jamie), Farrah Coggins (Matt), DJ Deluca, Brooke Williams, Lauren Pendry, Jackson Dickey and Claudia Dickey. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Dalton Stevenson, Kaitlin Stevenson, Gavin Stevenson, Taylor Hollifield, Reece Kennedy, Ramsie Kennedy, Kaleb Thompson, and Sydnie Thompson; her great-great grandchildren, Bella Gailey, Wyatt Grainger, Maze Stevenson and Boone Stevenson and her brothers in-law, Fred Harmon and Ron Lawing.
A service to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Jane’s memory may be made to the charity of the Donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made on Jane’s Tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
