THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Oakley Westmoreland, 90, of Thomasville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 27, 1932, in Person County, Roxboro, NC, to Charlie Oakley and Cora Aldine Fox Oakley. She retired from Fair Grove Elementary School, where she was the secretary for over 25 years. She was a member of Fair Grove United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe William Westmoreland, on April 1, 1986, whom she married on June 6, 1953; 10 siblings; and a grandson, Greg Harris.

Trending Videos