THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Oakley Westmoreland, 90, of Thomasville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 27, 1932, in Person County, Roxboro, NC, to Charlie Oakley and Cora Aldine Fox Oakley. She retired from Fair Grove Elementary School, where she was the secretary for over 25 years. She was a member of Fair Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe William Westmoreland, on April 1, 1986, whom she married on June 6, 1953; 10 siblings; and a grandson, Greg Harris.
Surviving are her daughters, Connie Harris and husband Logan, of Mt. Gilead, NC, Gesele Hall and husband Tim, of Thomasville, and Jody Fleming and husband David, of Thomasville; sister Edith Blackard, of Burlington, NC: four grandchildren, Josie Painter (Jeff), Brooke Kinley (Rodney Dyer), Holly Bryant and Brittany Sechriest; and seven great-grandchildren, Carly Taylor, Hunter Kinley, Cooper Bryant, Cameron Hall, Chase Kinley, Lexi Bryant and Anna Kinley.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Fair Grove United Methodist Church, with Jane Baity officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Westmoreland will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will be at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
