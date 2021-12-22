KERSHAW – Jane Lancaster Kidd, 80 passed away peacefully Dec. 20, 2021, in Kershaw, SC after a long illness. Jane was born on June 2, 1941 to Harold Bowers and Ethel Jane Potts Lancaster, of High Point, NC, both deceased.
She attended Oak Hill and Oak View Elementary Schools, High Point Senior High School, and graduated from Trident Technical College with an associates degree in Marketing.
Jane married Mack Allen Kidd on June 4, 1965 and together raised four children, Terry Lynn Kidd of Bon Secour, Alabama, Eddie David Kidd of Warner-Robins, GA, Anita Kidd Stokes of Summerville, SC, and Kevin Ray Kidd (Michelle) of Joplin, MO.
She leaves 12 precious grandchildren, Teresa, Chris, Patrick who lived with Mack and Jane for ten years, such a blessing. David Allen, Craig, Trey Anthony, Makayla Danae, Jared, Amara Jane, Aleah Marie, Blake and Briel. Ten great grands and one great-great grandson.
Jane also leaves one sister, Linda Jean Lancaster Hamilton of Thomasville, NC and two very special friends, Shirley Ann Hodges Faucette of Kernersville, NC and Carole Marconi of Goose Creek, SC.
Leading a very full and active life, Jane was in retail sales and management for K-Mart Corp. for many years, retiring to pursue her own business in professional cleaning, real estate, and antique sales. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.
She was a member of Adat Shalom Messianic congregation in Givhans, SC, a volunteer for Crisis Ministries of Charleston, and WKCL Christian radio station in Ladson, SC.
Services for Jane will be held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Chapel in Summerville, SC with burial at Carolina Memorial Gardens in North Charleston, SC.
The family will receive friends and extended family Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
Memorials in her name may be made to WKCL, P.O. Box 809 Ladson SC 29456.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE UNDER THE DIRECTION JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.