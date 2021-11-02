THOMASVILLE — Mr. James Woodrow Sheffield, 74, a resident of Wright Road, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 22, 1947 in Davidson County, NC to Roe Sheffield and Sadie Hill Sheffield. He retired from Thomasville Furniture Industries, Plant C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Gallimore Sheffield on Jan. 1, 2000; and a brother, Willard Sheffield.
Surviving are his children, James Aaron (Woody) Sheffield and fiancée Ashley Helton and Jamie Varner and their mother, Darla Burleson, and Tammy Darnell and husband Mark all of Thomasville; grandchildren, Lauren Sheffield, Ivy Varner, Kendall Varner, Shiloh Sheffield, Dayton Helton, Maci (Hoppy Toad) Sheffield, Mandi Albertson and Kalyn Britt; several great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Sheffield; and sisters, Edith Larson, Lois Maynard, Evelyn Gray, and Lucy Stillwell.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Bynum Orr officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be directed to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
