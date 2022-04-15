WINSTON-SALEM — Master Sgt. James W. Hoague Jr. USAF Ret., 88, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
James was born on Jan. 2, 1934, in Portland, Maine. He was the son of Capt. James W. Hoague Sr. and Anna L. Dupuis Hoague, both deceased. James retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service, prior to owning AAA Dental Lab in High Point, NC. He married his wife, Ruth M. Reardon, on Feb. 18, 1956.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth, of the home; three daughters, Theresa L. Hiatt and husband Dean, Linda S. Chadwick and husband Michael, and Rebecca L. Stone and husband Rocky; one son, James A. Hoague and wife Deborah; one sister, Janet F. Jewett; 13 grandchildren;
26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna M. Long.
A member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, James was active in the Weavers of Comfort and in the office. He was also a volunteer at Crisis Control Ministry of Kernersville.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel, with a brief prayer vigil beginning at 6 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville, NC, with Father Noah Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Gardens Park Cemetery, High Point, NC.
Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weavers of Comfort at Holy Cross, 616 S. Cherry St., Kernersville, N.C. 27284 or to Crisis Control Ministry, Inc., 431 W. Bodenhamer St., Kernersville, N.C. 27284.
