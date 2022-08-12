HPTNWS- 8-13-22 TYSON, JAMES.jpg

HIGH POINT — James Chaves “Buster” Tyson, 80, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Born July 6, 1942, in High Point, James was the son of the late Jasper Tyson Sr. and Bernice Dunlap Tyson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Keith Tyson and James Stine, and a brother, Everette B. Tyson. James was a 1959 graduate of William Penn High School and a member of St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church. He worked as a plumber, and enjoyed fishing, cooking and Syracuse basketball.

Trending Videos