HIGH POINT — James Chaves “Buster” Tyson, 80, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Born July 6, 1942, in High Point, James was the son of the late Jasper Tyson Sr. and Bernice Dunlap Tyson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Keith Tyson and James Stine, and a brother, Everette B. Tyson. James was a 1959 graduate of William Penn High School and a member of St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church. He worked as a plumber, and enjoyed fishing, cooking and Syracuse basketball.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Barbara Losardo; six children, Carla Stine and husband, Tyrone Fate, Alman Coleman and wife, Catie, Ronald Cornelius Tyson and wife, Judy, Troy Lapez Tyson, Gary Losardo and wife, Shanon, and Joseph Stine; a sister, Annie Tyson Jett and husband, James; a brother, Jasper L. Tyson Jr.; a sister-in-law, Deloris Tyson; former spouse, Margaret Ann Black Tyson; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a special friend Lisa Stine; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be 11 a.m., Monday, August 15, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, officiated by Rev. Diane Bonham, Associate Minister of St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 9:45 — 10:45 at the funeral home.
