HIGH POINT — James Lewis Tucker, 85, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born July 6, 1937, in Warren County and was the son of the late Norman and Angela Shearin Tucker. He graduated from Atlantic Christian College in Wilson and was a U.S. Army veteran. James retired in 2001 as a design manager with Culp, Inc. in High Point following
18 years of service. He enjoyed golf and fishing and was a NC State fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Tucker; and two brothers, George Tucker and Dudley Tucker.
James is survived by his daughters, Amy Tucker of New York, New York and Cathy Hill of High Point; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Fox, Emily Hill and Brody Hill; two sisters, Marie Van Pelt of Raleigh and Sara Breeland of Florida; and his partner, Anne Lawson of High Point.
Memorial service celebrating James’s life will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Dr. David Cunha officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Tucker family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.