HIGH POINT – Mr. James Thomas “Tom” Gaddy, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Tom was born Feb. 12, 1948, to the late Carl Blakely Gaddy and Ruby Thelma Turner Gaddy, in Wadesboro. He served his country in the United States Army and later worked as a truck driver for Harris Teeter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Clay Peacock.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Neta Faye Dockery Gaddy and their puppy dog “Sandie” of the home; a son, James Thomas Gaddy Jr. and wife Ashley; a daughter, Tina Gaddy; a sister, Gloria Dean Peacock; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Golda and Cyrus Dockery; step-daughter, Neta Jane Mitchell and husband Jonathan; step-son, Ronnie Durelle Hale and wife Victoria; grandchildren, Casey, Tristan, Kaden, Carson, Shea, Evan, Haden, Gabriel, Makaila and Travis; a great-grandson, Isaiah John; special friends for all they have done for the family, Donnie Willard, Jed and Alicia Kilpatrick, Mike and Jane Parks; several in-laws, Karen and Mike Bass, Johnny Dockery and Greg and Paula Dockery; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons funeral home chapel, with Rev. Mickey Briles officiating. Entombment will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park in High Point. The family will greet friends on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont or High Point Veterinary Hospital c/o Dr. Michael Sink. The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to all of the exceptional staff at Hospice of the Piedmont for their care, especially Rachael and Brandi.
Online condolences may be given at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
