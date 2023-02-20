HPTNWS- 2-21-23 BROYHILL, JAMES.jpg

WINSTON-SALEM — Senator James Thomas Broyhill was born August 19, 1927 in Lenoir, NC and passed away Feb. 18, 2023. He served in the United States Congress for 24 years, both in the House of Representatives and Senate. He began his career in his family’s company, Broyhill Furniture Industries, which his father founded.

He entered public service early. He became President of the Lenoir Chamber of Commerce in 1956 and 1957, chaired the Caldwell County Blood Drive in 1957, and was named “Young Man of the Year for Lenoir and Caldwell County” in 1957 by the Lenoir Jaycees. He was Vice-Chairman of the Furniture and Plywood Council of the NC Forestry Association from 1955 to 1962 and was a member of the Lenoir Aviation Club. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lenoir where he taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir.

Trending Videos