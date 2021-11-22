JAMESTOWN — James T. Clepper, 73, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Care Center on Nov. 18, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of 51 years of Catherine M. (Galanti) Clepper and the son of the late PG and Gertrude (Barefoot) Clepper. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons; Mark Clepper, of Greensboro, and his wife, Colleen (Kelly) Clepper, and Matthew Clepper, of Kernersville, and his wife, Ann (McRight) Clepper; and five grandchildren, Meredith, Rachel, Cassidy, Ben and Caden Clepper. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Clepper, and his wife, Pam,; and many nieces and nephews in TX, NC, and CT.
James was born in 1948 and grew up in Whitney, TX. He graduated with a BS in Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and proudly served in the Army Special Forces Green Berets. He was a Vietnam Veteran and was co-owner of High Point Tire & Auto until his retirement.
The family will be greeting friends, 10:15-10:50 a.m. today at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point. A memorial mass will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Condolences may be shared at James’ tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby family funeral service in High Point is serving the family.
