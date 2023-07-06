HPTNWS- 7-7-23 DYE, JAMES.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. James Samuel Dye peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday,

July 3, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. James was born June 16, 1924, to the late Robert Ned Dye and Inez McKinney Dye. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Edna Hinson Dye, two sons: James Dye Jr. and Carl Dye, granddaughter: Myra Lynn Dye, and five siblings: Wilma Black, Leona Wilson, Warren Dye, Dewey Dye, and Robert Ned Dye Jr.