HIGH POINT — Mr. James Samuel Dye peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday,
July 3, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. James was born June 16, 1924, to the late Robert Ned Dye and Inez McKinney Dye. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Edna Hinson Dye, two sons: James Dye Jr. and Carl Dye, granddaughter: Myra Lynn Dye, and five siblings: Wilma Black, Leona Wilson, Warren Dye, Dewey Dye, and Robert Ned Dye Jr.
James was born in York County, SC, and attended Compact High School. After completing his tour of duty in the Army during World War II, he relocated to High Point. It was there that he met and married Edna Hinson Dye in 1947. To this union two daughters, Jetanna Gail and Hilda Cheryl were born.
Over the years James was employed by several companies including Smithdeal, Sylvania, Mac Panel, Signet and Valspar from which he retired. While James worked hard, he also played hard. He enjoyed traveling to Atlanta with his friend Melvin Byers to enjoy the Braves games, and for years he was a member of the Fitness Center at Atrium Health where he walked and talked daily. James loved to fish with his buddies and nephew and compete with his nephews over who grew the best garden. He thoroughly enjoyed talking with people anywhere and everywhere, but especially while sitting on the front porch in his favorite rocking chair.
James was a faithful member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church for over 50 years where he was a former deacon, member of the Finance Committee and former member of Senior Choir #2, and a charter member of the Men’s Club, Male Chorus, Mobile Meals, and Twelve Noon Bible Study. He was a loving supporter of the Children’s Choir ministry and he, along with daughter Gail, began the Food for the Needy ministry.
To cherish his memory James leaves two daughters, Jetanna Gail Dye of Ellenwood, GA, and
Hilda Cheryl Love (George) of Decatur, GA; nephew, Alfred L. Hinson (Pauline) of High Point, NC; daughter-in-law, Geraldine Dye of Kings Mountain, NC; four grandchildren, Janice Wimbish (Tim) of Harrisburg, NC, Dennis Dye (Wanda) of Charleston, SC, Trenton Dye (Willanda) of Gastonia, NC, and Mia Shropshire of High Point, NC; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, additional relatives, friends and neighbors.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, with Rev. F.O. Bass Jr. eulogist. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
