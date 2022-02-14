THOMASVILLE – Mr. James Russell (Rusty) Cagle, 81, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born on May 6, 1940, in Davidson County, NC, to James Daniel (J.D.) Cagle and Zorada Lee Russell Cagle. He retired at the age of 50 from Mechanical Systems in Greensboro, where he was a welder and pipefitter. After retirement, he worked for 14 years for the Davidson County School System in maintenance at Ledford Senior High School, where he was a fixture at all athletic events and was an avid fan of the Panthers. He was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Church, the Men’s Group, Willing Workers Sunday School Class, volunteering driving the bus for the youth beach trips, and was elected Man of the Year.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd Cagle, David Wayne Cagle, Joe Don Cagle and Robert Harold (Bud) Cagle; and sister, Lucille (Teeny) Gibson.
On Nov. 17, 1961, he married Malinda Motsinger, who survives of the home; also surviving is his daughter, Chanda Clodfelter and husband Jerry, of Winston-Salem; granddaughters, Whitney Crutchfield and husband Nathan, and Jordan Clodfelter and fiancé Tyler Sweeney; great-grandson, Silas Crutchfield; brother, Jack Cagle and wife Nancy, of Thomasville; sisters, Lalah Kennedy and Sylvia Ward, both of Thomasville; sister-in-law, Marie Cagle, of Thomasville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, with Pastor Ricky Payne officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Mr. Cagle will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until the hour of the graveside service and he will lie in state at the funeral home today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects.
Memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant Church, Cemetery Fund, 6516 Old Greensboro Road, Thomasville, N.C. 27360 or to the Ledford Boosters Club, 140 Jesse Green Road, Thomasville, N.C. 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
