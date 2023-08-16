James Roland Gossett

James Roland Gossett 

HIGH POINT — Mr. James Roland Gossett, 90, resident of High Point, died August 15, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 22, 1932 in Guilford County, a son to W.W. and Hazel Gordon Gossett. As a resident of this area all his life, he graduated in 1950 from Colfax High School and later retired from Guilford County School as custodian after a long tenure. Prior to his work with the school system, he worked as a farmer and small engine mechanic. Roland also was a member of Sandy Ridge Methodist Church and a founding member of the Deep River Fire Department. On Nov. 6, 1953, he married the former Gaynelle Rayle, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2003 after almost 50 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by a son, Randall Gossett; and brother, Lawrence Gossett; and sister, Doris Hamilton.