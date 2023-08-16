HIGH POINT — Mr. James Roland Gossett, 90, resident of High Point, died August 15, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 22, 1932 in Guilford County, a son to W.W. and Hazel Gordon Gossett. As a resident of this area all his life, he graduated in 1950 from Colfax High School and later retired from Guilford County School as custodian after a long tenure. Prior to his work with the school system, he worked as a farmer and small engine mechanic. Roland also was a member of Sandy Ridge Methodist Church and a founding member of the Deep River Fire Department. On Nov. 6, 1953, he married the former Gaynelle Rayle, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2003 after almost 50 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by a son, Randall Gossett; and brother, Lawrence Gossett; and sister, Doris Hamilton.
Surviving are his children, Freddie Gossett (Cathy), Susan Tobin, Donna Yarborough, Jamie Gossett, Jerry Gossett (Celia) and Tony Gossett; grandchildren, Christy, Rachael, Katelyn, Terrah, April, Angie, Chase, Whitney, Brian, Kyle, Kaleb, William, Chelsea, Joseph, Jack, Solomon and Jaxon; 18 great grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Idol, Jean Edmonds, Melinda Dillon, Nancy Spivey, Bonnie Morgan, Rex Gossett, Joy Tucker and Joyce Beard; his beloved dog Reuben; and his best friend, Max.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Ridge Methodist Church Cemetery in Colfax with Mr. Drew Hellems officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11-1 p.m. inside the church. His grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sandy Ridge Methodist Church Maintenance Fund. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
