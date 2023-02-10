HIGH POINT — James Richardson Mattocks Jr., died peacefully after an extended illness on Feb. 8, 2023 in Guilford County, North Carolina. Born July 20, 1943 in High Point, North Carolina, Jim was a life-long student, reader, traveler and pet owner. He graduated from High Point High School and Guilford College. He continued his education by earning master’s degrees in Rehabilitation Counseling and Public Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, as well as master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also earned three additional undergraduate degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. At UNCG he served as president of the philosophy club and was a member of the honor society in philosophy, Phi Sigma Tau.
After graduating from Guilford College, Jim moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he lived in the Fan District. He was employed for 32 years by the Richmond City/Virginia State Health Department. Jim was a member of the VCU rugby team for 17 years, during which time he served as co-captain and match secretary. In 1988 he received the Cutler award for ten years of service to the team. He was also a senior member of the VCU Shafer Court Concert Committee for many years. While in Richmond, Jim was an active member and coordinator for the Richmond Human Rights Coalition. After retiring from the state of Virginia, he moved back to North Carolina in 2001.
