TRINITY — James Ray “Jimmy” Kinley, 78, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
He was born on April 17, 1943 in Randolph County, a son of the late Samuel Ray and Dorothy Frazier Kinley.
He retired from Bill Davis Racing. Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, skeet/trap shooting and NASCAR. His true love and passion was spending time with his family and taking walks on the farm with his beloved dog, Susie. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, J. Todd Kinley and his wife, Leslie Anderson, Maria Kinley and her husband, Gaeton Leake and Jennifer Holland and her husband, Tom Holland; his sister, Katherine K. Garrison; his brother, Terry Kinley and his wife, Jane. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Joshua Kinley, Caleb Kinley, Adrienne Anderson, Katherine Anderson, Arlo Leake, Vivian Leake, and Garret Holland.
“My father was bigger than life to me. He always made sure I knew he loved me and that he was proud of me. I will miss our lunches at Cracker Barrel, walks on the farm, making persimmon pudding, Thanksgiving dinners, and sitting quietly listening to the wind blow through the trees. The older I got, the more I understood him and felt connected to him. And, that is a real blessing for any son.” — Love J. Todd Kinley
“I had a special connection with my dad which involved the land, animals and plants. From an early age, we spent quality time walking in the woods, exploring the creek, looking for the cows and laughing. He had a deep respect for the land that he lived on, all the while teaching me to fish, make persimmon pudding, crack walnuts, and shoot mistletoe out of a tree. He was a one-of-a-kind character who connected with many people on so many levels. He will be truly missed by me and others.” — Love Maria Kinley
“My daddy always knows how to make me feel special. When I would call, I loved the way he would say “Hey, Sweetie! How are you?!?”. I loved the way he would light up when he saw me. I always knew he was happy to see me. While he was the rugged outdoorsy type, he was also a very tender man. A part of my heart died with him, but I will carry him around in what’s left of my heart for the rest of my life! I take comfort in knowing he is not suffering, but I sure will miss him! Love you Daddy! Until I see you again!” — Love Jennifer Kinley
A service to celebrate Jimmy’s life will be held on Monday, November 22, at 2 p.m. at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting, with Pastor Randy Quate officiating. The committal service will follow in the Meeting Cemetery His family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale, NC.
Memorials in Jimmy’s memory may be made to Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting, 3673 Hoover Hill Road, Trinity, NC 27370. Online condolences may be made on Jimmy’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
