ARCHDALE — James Ray Jarrett, 53 of Archdale died Saturday in Vernon Hill, VA. Born May 2, 1968 in High Point James is a son of Jo Laster and the late William “Bill” Jarrett. He was a forklift operator at Marsh Furniture and the owner of Jarrett’s Muddy Creek Kennels. James was a board member of the Randolph County Kennel Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. James was preceded in death by his father in 2016 and both sets of grandparents.
James is survived by his mother Jo Jarrett of Archdale, brother Dean Jarrett and wife Marsha of Trinity, nephew Coy Jarrett and niece Courtney Jarrett.
Funeral services for James will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale with Pastor Marty Frazier officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to the National Hunting Beagle Association Scholarship Fund, 336 Ware Drive, Grafton, WV 26354. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
