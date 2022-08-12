HIGH POINT — James Oscar Floyd, 77, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at High Point Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be given on Monday, August 15 at the Chapel of Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth St. Family visitation is from 11 to 11:30 and the service starts at 11:30 a.m.
