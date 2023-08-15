James Norris Franklin Jr.

RAHWAY — Mr. James Norris Franklin Jr., 73, of Rahway NJ a native of High Point, NC went home to be with the LORD on Saturday, August 5,2023. He was the son of the late Mr. James Norris Sr. and Blanche Franklin.

James attended William Penn High School in High Point NC. He was drafted into the Army immediately after High School. James made his residence in New Jersey in 1975.