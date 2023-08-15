RAHWAY — Mr. James Norris Franklin Jr., 73, of Rahway NJ a native of High Point, NC went home to be with the LORD on Saturday, August 5,2023. He was the son of the late Mr. James Norris Sr. and Blanche Franklin.
James attended William Penn High School in High Point NC. He was drafted into the Army immediately after High School. James made his residence in New Jersey in 1975.
James was preceded in death by his youngest brother Mr. Gary Franklin.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife Mollie, four children Stacey (Alfred) Goins of Greensboro, NC, Brenda (Stephon) Goode of Hillsborough NC, Shadaji Ramsey and his baby boy Joshua Ramsey both of Rahway NJ, four grandkids Corrinia, Leah, Stephon Jr (Case) Goode and Nuri Ramsey, five siblings Brenda (Hula) Franklin of Fayetteville,NC, Corlandis (Tail) (Vonita) Franklin of Allenhurst, GA, Corrennia (Ginger) (Reggie) Harris of South Plainfield NJ, Walter (Tap) Franklin and Timothy Franklin both of Fayetteville NC and best friend Cornell Balmore of Elizabeth, NJ, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
