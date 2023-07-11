James Morant Jr.

James Morant Jr. 

THOMASVILLE — On Friday, July 7, 2023, Mr. James Morant Jr. completed his task, finished his race, and answered the call of God to rest at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center. James was born Sept. 26, 1944 in Lane, SC to Floria Mack Morant and James Morant Sr. He was preceded in death by his father, James Morant Sr., (1954) and mother, Floria Mack Morant (2016), three siblings; Harim Earl Morant (2003), Simon Morant (2003), Viola Morant (2013).

As a child he attended St. James AME Church and later became a member of Brown New Calvary Baptist Church.