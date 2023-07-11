THOMASVILLE — On Friday, July 7, 2023, Mr. James Morant Jr. completed his task, finished his race, and answered the call of God to rest at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center. James was born Sept. 26, 1944 in Lane, SC to Floria Mack Morant and James Morant Sr. He was preceded in death by his father, James Morant Sr., (1954) and mother, Floria Mack Morant (2016), three siblings; Harim Earl Morant (2003), Simon Morant (2003), Viola Morant (2013).
As a child he attended St. James AME Church and later became a member of Brown New Calvary Baptist Church.
James graduated from Williamsburg County Training High School (C.E. Murray High) in 1962. In 1963 James enlisted into the United States Army, while in the Army he met the love of his life, Gardenia who he later married in 1966. Three years into the Army James decided to go to the National Guard where he’d be honorably discharged in 1989 as a First Sergeant after serving 23 years in total. After his discharge James worked at Cunningham Brick, TFI and Cornerstone Health where he later retired in 2006. He enjoys fishing and hunting with his late best friend Bud, spending time with his family, raising chickens and hunting dogs, riding motorcycles and grilling out.
Left to cherish his beloved memory are his wife, Gardenia Morant of Thomasville, NC; son, Barendeal Allen of Thomasville, NC; five brothers; Herbert (Irene) Sumter of Lane, SC, Isaiah (Joann) Morant of Brooklyn, NY, Willie (Glenda) Morant of Greeleyville, SC, Sterrrik (Rosemary) Morant of Manning, SC, John (Barbra) Morant of Columbia, SC; two sisters, Bertha Morant White of Columbia, SC, and Anna (Carlos) Hance-Morant of Fayetteville, NC; three granddaughters; Jasmine Hunter of Winston-Salem, NC, Jacqueline Hunter of Greensboro, NC and Montanna Allen of Thomasville, NC; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Brown New Calvary Baptist Church, 200 Doak Street, Thomasville, NC. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.